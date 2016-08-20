Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Phillips 66 Asks San Luis Obispo County to Delay Oil Train Project Hearing 6 Months

By David Sneed, San Luis Obispo Tribune | @SLOTribune | August 20, 2016 | 4:19 p.m.

Phillips 66 has asked the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission to delay by six months its final hearing on the oil company’s proposal to bring crude oil by rail into its Nipomo Mesa refinery.

The Planning Commission has scheduled a hearing on the project for Sept. 22, when it will decide whether to grant the request for a delay, county supervising planner Ryan Hostetter said.

“We are going to the Planning Commission on the 22nd, and they will let us know what to do,” she said.

In a letter dated Aug. 10, Phillips 66 asked for a delay until March, to wait for a ruling by the federal Surface Transportation Board on a similar oil-by-rail project in Benicia, a Solano County community in the East Bay.

The agency’s decision in that case will clarify how much authority San Luis Obispo County has in deciding the rail spur project — or whether the city’s authority is preempted by the Surface Transportation Board, according to the Phillips 66 letter.

There is no deadline for the federal agency to make its ruling.

“Under the circumstances, it is unlikely that the Surface Transportation Board will issue a decision prior to Sept. 22,” refinery site manager S. Heath Wanamaker wrote in the letter to the Planning Commission.

“In the interest of efficiency of the commission as well as planning staff, we believe it would be prudent to further continue the hearing on Phillips 66 Rail Spur Extension Project until March 2017, so that all parties in this matter can benefit from direction expected from the Surface Transportation Board,” the letter concluded.

Phillips 66 has proposed installing a 1.3-mile rail spur connecting to the main line as a way to expand its sources of crude oil and continue to support the 200 employees who work at the Nipomo refinery. The proposal calls for deliveries from three trains per week; each train would have three locomotives and 80 rail cars to haul 2.2 million gallons of crude oil.

Earlier this year, the Planning Commission held five days of hearings on the rail spur project that drew thousands of people from throughout California, many opposing the project. The main concern is that an oil train could derail and cause a fiery crash.

Click here for more news from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

— David Sneed is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected].

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 