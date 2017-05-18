Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

PHMSA Says Plains Hasn’t Yet Filed a Restart Plan for Ruptured Santa Barbara County Pipeline

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 18, 2017 | 8:56 p.m.

The coastal clean-up is done and the monitoring has ended, but the aftermath of the Refugio Oil Spill lingers two years after the crude oil pipeline rupture in southern Santa Barbara County.

Plains All American Pipeline’s failed pipeline, Line 901, transported oil produced from offshore oil platforms and was shut down and purged after the May 19, 2015, spill.

Federal regulators from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued corrective action orders, and on Tuesday told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors the agency has not yet received a restart plan from Plains.

PHMSA community liaison Dave Mulligan told the county that a remedial work plan is in progress, and crews are still investigating the status and condition of steel in the ground.  

There are several options for the future of the pipeline, and it’s not clear which one the company will pursue, Mulligan said: abandon the lines, replace portions of the buried and insulated pipeline, or make the necessary repairs and apply for a special permit through PHMSA.

“Right now all the options are on the table,” he said.  

PHMSA has issued corrective action orders and Plains has to submit a restart plan that goes beyond plans to turn on pumps. It also has to “show us that they have increased the level of safety and go above and beyond the minimum pipeline safety regulations,” Mulligan said.

“We have not been approached by Plains saying, hey, we want to start the pipeline anytime soon.”

Required repairs include changes to the pipeline’s corrosion-prevention technology, since external corrosion was determined to be the cause of the rupture.

Mulligan also talked about the plans to switch Line 901 from federal to state regulatory oversight.

Line 901 was classified as an interstate pipeline even though it never left California, and Plains filed documents last year with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to make it an intrastate pipeline – bringing it under state oversight.

Mulligan said PHMSA and the state have an agreement to turn over regulatory authority when (and if) the pipeline starts operating again, and not before all necessary repairs and changes are made to comply with the additional regulations.

“Once it comes up and running, if it does come back into service, and the level of safety is proven, then we turn over that regulatory authority to the Office of the State Fire Marshal,” he said.

Plains representatives were not present at the Board of Supervisors meeting and did not respond to a request for comment. 

Line 901 runs between Goleta and the Gaviota Pump Station, while connecting Plains-operated Line 903, which was also shut down and purged of crude oil, runs north through Santa Barbara County. One section in Kern County is still operating.

Offshore oil platforms run by ExxonMobil, Freeport-McMoRan and Venoco stopped operating shortly after the oil spill because PHMSA shut down the pipelines that transport crude oil to refineries.

ExxonMobil relocated 200 local employees after the shutdown and Venoco has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

During Tuesday’s meeting, county supervisors also heard from representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard, Office of Spill Prevention and Response, and the county Office of Emergency Management for a status report on post-spill activities.

There wasn’t much new, as organizations said they are updating their contingency plans and working to incorporate local government more into the disaster-response structure.

OEM Director Robert Lewin said Santa Barbara County is the only county that has a MOU with the state to be included in incident command.

Lewin also talked about plans to have more training for affiliated volunteers in Santa Barbara County – including groups such as VOAD – so they can be better utilized during an oil spill response or other emergency.

Criminal charges against the responsible company, Plains All American Pipeline, and the final investigative report announcing external corrosion as the cause of the rupture marked the spill’s first anniversary last year. Plains failed to detect the spill and the corrosion that caused it, PHMSA determined.

Class action lawsuits against the company are also moving forward with the recent class certification for the fishermen and fisheries industry group of plaintiffs.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 