Phoenix of Santa Barbara Celebrates Rebranding as Crescend Health

Phoenix of Santa Barbara hosted a formal rebranding party to announce their becoming Crescend Health at the historic Carrillo Adobe in downtown Santa Barbara.

J.T. Turner, executive director, introduced the event and welcomed guests before Mayor Helene Schneider presented Crescend Health’s Board President Julie Kessler Solomon, with a Letter of Recognition from the city honoring Phoenix for its work since 1972 of providing high quality residential and outpatient mental health services, and for its becoming Crescend Health.

Hillary Blackerby then presented Turner with a Letter of Recognition from State Assemblymember Das Williams.

Suzanne Grimmesey, chief strategy officer from the County Department of Behavioral Wellness congratulated Crescend Health on the unveiling of their new name, and thanked the agency for their many years of collaboration with the Department.

Phoenix of Santa Barbara remains the legal name of the agency, while Crescend Health is its new DBA.

Crescend’s programs include Mountain House and Phoenix House with 26 residential treatment beds; the Dual Diagnosis Program, treating adults with addictive and psychiatric disorders, with a capacity of 45 clients; and the Mainstream Program, which works with families and individuals on a fee-for-service basis, providing family, individual and group therapy, as well as innovative case management.

For more information, visit www.crescendhealth.org.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Crescend Health.