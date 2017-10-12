Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

JCC Charity Phone-a-Thon Signals Need for Volunteers

By Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | October 12, 2017 | 3:38 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is calling for volunteers to assist in its largest single outreach fundraising effort, Super Sunday Phone-a-thon, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center (JCC), 524 Chapala St.

Dozens of volunteers will staff phones, calling hundreds of people in hopes of raising funds for key social programs including youth scholarships, senior services, counseling, the “schmooze room” meal program, and classes, serving the local community, the JCC reports.

Volunteers are needed to make calls and help the phone-a-thon run smoothly. Volunteers will be provided with food, prizes from local merchants, and community-service credit for teens.

For more than 40 years, the federation has raised funds and allocated them to local social service agencies — serving Jews and non-Jews alike — providing critical human services to thousands of recipients each year.

As in years past, cuts in government funding for many services are anticipated to continue, and nonprofits are stepping in to account for this gap. In this climate, the need for private donations is critical, the JCC said.

"Super Sunday exemplifies the Jewish community's longstanding commitment to helping those in need — in Santa Barbara, in Israel and around the globe," said Ron Zonen, the federation's 2017 campaign chair.

"It also demonstrates the power of collectivity, and the federation’s commitment to community building and philanthropy. This in turn sets an important example for younger generations," Zonen said.

Most of the funds raised support programs in Santa Barbara, including Jewish Family Service (social service needs and seniors); Jewish Community Center (art shows, lectures, classes); Portraits of Survival, the Holocaust exhibit; community and youth outreach; and camp scholarships.

Additionally, the federation makes allocations to local, regional and national Jewish organizations.

Donations gathered on Super Sunday, and throughout the year, provide critical funding to help those in need of clinical intervention, provide emergency relief services, and to support the greater Santa Barbara community, the JCC said.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Mike Witt, volunteer services and programs manager, 957-1115 ext. 103, email [email protected], or visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 