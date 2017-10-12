JCC Charity Phone-a-Thon Signals Need for Volunteers

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is calling for volunteers to assist in its largest single outreach fundraising effort, Super Sunday Phone-a-thon, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center (JCC), 524 Chapala St.

Dozens of volunteers will staff phones, calling hundreds of people in hopes of raising funds for key social programs including youth scholarships, senior services, counseling, the “schmooze room” meal program, and classes, serving the local community, the JCC reports.

Volunteers are needed to make calls and help the phone-a-thon run smoothly. Volunteers will be provided with food, prizes from local merchants, and community-service credit for teens.

For more than 40 years, the federation has raised funds and allocated them to local social service agencies — serving Jews and non-Jews alike — providing critical human services to thousands of recipients each year.

As in years past, cuts in government funding for many services are anticipated to continue, and nonprofits are stepping in to account for this gap. In this climate, the need for private donations is critical, the JCC said.

"Super Sunday exemplifies the Jewish community's longstanding commitment to helping those in need — in Santa Barbara, in Israel and around the globe," said Ron Zonen, the federation's 2017 campaign chair.

"It also demonstrates the power of collectivity, and the federation’s commitment to community building and philanthropy. This in turn sets an important example for younger generations," Zonen said.

Most of the funds raised support programs in Santa Barbara, including Jewish Family Service (social service needs and seniors); Jewish Community Center (art shows, lectures, classes); Portraits of Survival, the Holocaust exhibit; community and youth outreach; and camp scholarships.

Additionally, the federation makes allocations to local, regional and national Jewish organizations.

Donations gathered on Super Sunday, and throughout the year, provide critical funding to help those in need of clinical intervention, provide emergency relief services, and to support the greater Santa Barbara community, the JCC said.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Mike Witt, volunteer services and programs manager, 957-1115 ext. 103, email [email protected], or visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.