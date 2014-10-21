Phone Scam Targets SCE Customers in Santa Barbara

Southern California Edison has notified the Santa Barbara Police Department of a telephone scam that has recently targeted customers in the Santa Barbara area.

In the fraud, victims receive a telephone call informing them that they are past due on their bill and that their electricity will be disconnected if they do not pay over the telephone with the purchase of a prepaid debit card.

Southern California Edison does not demand payment and threaten customers with disconnection of service in this manner.

Customers who receive a suspicious phone call should not provide personal information or payment over the telephone. Instead, they should call SCE’s Call Center at 800.655.4555 to report suspicious activity and to verify information.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.