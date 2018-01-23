Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:15 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Afro-Brazilian Art, Culture On Display in Exhibit at Peake Gallery

By Julia Rutherford Daly for the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission | January 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture will present Dreams and Revelations: Afro-Brazilian Art and Identities, an exhibit of works by artist Paulo P. Lima, in Channing Peake Gallery, in the county Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

An opening reception for the artist is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Feb. 1 during the 1st Thursday art walk. The exhibit — on now until March 15 — celebrates African culture and runs concurrently with Black History Month.

The photographs and dressed figures on display in the exhibit express diverse representations of Afro-Brazilian culture, the Office of Arts and Culture said.

The photos, taken primarily in São Paulo and Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, stemmed from Lima’s dissertation on Afro-Brazilian dress and costumes worn by practitioners of Candomblé, an Afro-Brazilian religion developed in Brazil in the early 18th century.

The pictures illustrate the importance of Candomblé religious dress for the various celebrations of faith within the religion and its influence on fashion and secular performance, the Office of Arts and Culture said.

Lima said he aimed to “register a multitude of identities, unfinished and historically specific, that could tell a story.”

This exhibit also includes recent photographs of his Santos. The dressed figures in Dreams and Revelations: Afro-Brazilian Art and Identities are contemporary interpretations of Santos de Roca or Santos de Vestir.

Lima said he was inspired by the Brazilian Baroque tradition of dressing articulated religious figures of saints, which was prevalent in the 18th and 19th centuries and in many places today.

Santos are lavishly dressed to be carried in processions and displayed.

The figures demonstrate Lima’s interest in dressing vintage reproductions with handcrafted felts and hand-dyed silks, as well as everyday materials such as paper, dried leaves, leather, wool, found jewelry, and plastic.

Visions of Hope directors Phillip and Lillian Pipersburg will be at the reception to share scheduled programming for Black History Month.

The exhibit was produced in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture and the County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department.      

For more information on the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.

— Julia Rutherford Daly for the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 