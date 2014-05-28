Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

The man depicted in the accompanying surveillance photograph is believed to be part of a shoplift burglary/theft ring.

The photograph was taken during an incident that occurred at 6:10 p.m. March 22 at a store on the 00 block of South Milpas Street when more than $500 of merchandise was stolen.

At the time, he was in the company of two Hispanic female adults and associated with a silver Honda Accord vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Santa Barbara police Detective David Hedges at 805.897.2386 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386. Anyone who sees this person should call 9-1-1.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.