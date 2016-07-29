Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Photographer Colin Finlay Named Inaugural Artist in Residence at Impact Hub

By Tim Dougherty for Impact Hub Santa Barbara | July 29, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Internationally acclaimed photojournalist Colin Finlay will serve as the inaugural artist in residence at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, the city’s new collaborative entrepreneurial center.

In addition to showcasing a selection of his own award-winning photographs and mixed-media works throughout the facility, Finlay will curate an ongoing series of exhibits involving other local artists.

Related projects under discussion include the creation of a formal gallery space, publications and on-site music and art events. 

“Impact Hub Santa Barbara is all about bringing entrepreneurs together, providing them with the resources and the setting to encourage open collaboration,” said Impact Hub co-founder Dan Ferrick. “We are striving to create a synergistic, innovative environment that maximizes the community aspect of our area’s young ventures, entrepreneurs and startups. Colin’s inspiring images and entrepreneurial roots coincide with the Impact Hub’s founding mission.”

The initial 34 Colin Finlay images mounted in the Impact Hub span his remarkable 28-year career and include several aerial photographs that powerfully document landscapes scarred by mining and other industrial practices.

“The goal is to create an aesthetic experience befitting the Impact Hub’s unique environment for social entrepreneurship,”said Finlay, whose compelling images of conflict, famine, genocide and environmental devastation have appeared in TIME, Vanity Fair, Wired, U.S. News and World Report and Los Angeles Times Magazine, among numerous other publications.

One of the world’s foremost documentary photographers, Finlay has been awarded the prestigious Picture of the Year International (POYi) honor six times, and his work is in the permanent collections of the George Eastman House, the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, LACMA and MOCA.

Also an accomplished writer, musician and painter, Finlay in recent years has increasingly developed mixed-media works, including portraits of musicians, actors and others of note.

His “Evolving Focus” portraits combine his distinctive photography and painting in one-of-a-kind likenesses that capture his subjects’ unique essence.

Impact Hub Santa Barbara is located at 1117 State Street.

Tim Dougherty represents Impact Hub Santa Barbara.

 
