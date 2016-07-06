Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:32 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Photographer Kathryn Mussallem to Lecture at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | July 6, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.
Kathryn Mussallem captures a moment with a pair of U.S. Navy sailors. In conjunction with her photograpy on view at the Santa Barbara maritime museum, Mussallem will give a lecture Aug. 11.
Kathryn Mussallem captures a moment with a pair of U.S. Navy sailors. In conjunction with her photograpy on view at the Santa Barbara maritime museum, Mussallem will give a lecture Aug. 11. (Kathryn Mussallem photo)

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present “Hey Sailor! New in Town?” a lecture presented by Kathryn Mussallem at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. 

Mussallem — an exhibiting photographer, printmaker and illustrator — will show images and video while telling stories of how she captured the subjects from her ongoing five-year documentary project on the U.S. Navy, which includes (but is not limited to) sailor tattoos.

Her work has been published and exhibited in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and France and has been part of group exhibitions in New York, Minneapolis, Saint Remy, Leiden, London and Vancouver.

Mussallem’s photo exhibition. “Hey Sailor! New in Town?” is on display in SBMM’s Art Gallery as part of Tattoo & Scrimshaw: the Art of the Sailor.

Her photos have traveled from the Vancouver Maritime Museum (2013) to the Maritime Museum of San Diego (2014), then to the Los Angeles Maritime Museum (2015) before arriving at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 31, 2016.

Mussallem received a Bachelor of Fine Art and Master of Applied Arts in visual arts from Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver, B.C., and a Master of Professional Studies in digital photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

She is currently an instructor of photography, digital media and visual arts at Emily Carr University of Art + Design.

Mussallem’s talk is free for Maritime Museum members and $10 for non-members. A members-only reception will precede the lecture from 6:15-6:45 p.m.

To pre-register, visit www.sbmm.org or call 805.456.8747.

The event is sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward and Silvio Di Loreto

Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
