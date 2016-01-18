Photography Expert Keith F. Davis to Give Santa Barbara Museum of Art Curator’s Choice Lecture

In conjunction with the 2015 Santa Barbara Museum of Art publication Natural Magic: Salted Paper Prints in North America, Keith F. Davis will lecture on one of the first inventions of photography: the salted paper print.

Investigating the relationship between national identities and photography, Davis will discuss the pioneering American photographers who employed the reproducible process in the mid-to-late 19th century.

Davis is the senior curator of photography at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. He is the author of a number of iconic publications on the history of photography, such as The Origins of American Photography, as well as the introduction to Natural Magic.

The Curator's Choice Lecture will take place Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, from 5:30-7:30 p.m in the Mary Craig Auditorium.

It is free for SBMA members, $10 for non-members and $6 for senior non-members.

Reserve or purchase tickets at the museum's visitor services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.