Phyllis J. Olsen of Goleta, 1937-2016

Posted on February 16, 2016 | 6:30 a.m.

Source: Kari Adams

Phyllis J. Olsen of Goleta passed away on Dec. 9, 2015, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California.

Phyllis was born in Seminole, Oklahoma, on July 16, 1937, to Wyte and Jewell Ham.

Her parents were farmers, and they migrated their family to Stanwood, Washington, in the 1940s.

Phyllis was an excellent student who loved reading and writing. She attended Twin City High School, where she served as editor of her school newspaper and was crowned homecoming queen during her senior year.

She married Philip Olsen in 1955 (divorced in 1982); together they had 3 children — Pamela Renée, Kari Elizabeth and Todd Christopher.

She loved to travel and visit historical sites and famous places. She especially loved and appreciated beautiful gardens and landscapes.

When her children were young, she was a stay-at-home mother. Later, she began to work for La Patera Elementary School in Goleta, California, both as a yard duty and classroom aide.

She found she had a natural gift for working with children. She took that gift with her when she became the assistant director of the South Coast Railroad Museum in 1980, along with her love for historical places.

She held that position for 35 years, until her death. During that period, she was responsible for planning and implementing most of the museum’s principal community events, notably Depot Day, which began as a Goleta Valley Days event in 1983, and the Easter Bunny Express and Candy Cane Train, both first held in 1993.

She was the museum's principal fundraiser, supervised the museum store, and had many other responsibilities during her long tenure with the organization.

Olsen was fundraising chairman of the Goleta Depot Project to preserve the beloved historical landmark. For her dedication and successes in that effort, she received the Golden Deed Award, “For Service Above Self,” the precursor of today’s “Goleta’s Finest” person-of-the-year awards.

During her years as the museum’s assistant director, she saw Goleta Depot added to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official listing of properties deemed worthy of preservation, and the California Register, and be designated a Santa Barbara County Historical Landmark.

When Amtrak extended its San Diegan train service to Santa Barbara in 1988, Phyllis was selected to join state Senator Gary Hart and Caltrans representative Carolyn Ew ing in launching the inaugural train by breaking a bottle of “champagne” over the front of the Amtrak engine.

In 1993, Olsen was a guest of Amtrak aboard the inaugural cross-country run of the Sunset Lim ited train. She was interviewed by CNN during the trip, and was one of only two passengers who would ride America’s first true transcontinental train all the way from Los Angeles to Miami and back.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the railroad museum, during which the westside boarding station of the museum’s Goleta Short Line miniature railroad will be named “Phyllis” in her memory.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Pam (Bill) Holt of Buellton, California, Kari (Harold) Adams of Lompoc, California, Todd Olsen of Costa Mesa, California; grandsons, Robert (Sonia) Adams and Ben (Anna) Adams and great granddaughter Emmeline Adams; her sister, Wanda June Coleman, and her beau and dearest friend, Gary Coombs.

In keeping with her wishes, no funeral services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phyllis J. Olsen Memorial Fund of the South Coast Railroad Museum.