Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Physical Therapist Headed to Jail for Bilking Elderly Couple

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 21, 2018 | 9:49 a.m.

A Santa Barbara physical therapist faces six months in Santa Barbara County Jail after pleading guilty to felony charges of bilking an elderly local couple by overcharging them for in-home Pilates classes.

Yvonne Alish Castillo, 34 , also will be required to pay $104,000 in restitution to the couple, who were referred to in court as John and Jane Doe, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Castillo, a licensed physical therapist, began providing in-home Pilates classes for the couple in February of 2013.

“In June of 2016, an employee of the victims became suspicious of the amounts that Castillo was charging them,” according to a District Attorney’s Office press release. “An attorney for the victims reviewed bank records and discovered that Castillo had charged them almost $200,000.00 for Pilates classes in a little over three years.

“The investigation revealed that Castillo never provided any invoices and always made sure that no one was present in the room when she received her checks from Mr. Doe who was 87 years old at the time.”

In 2014 alone, Castillo was paid $62,100 by the couple, and at one point was collecting more than $7,500 per month, the release said.

“When interviewed by law enforcement, Castillo admitted to ‘taking advantage’ of the victims,” according to the release.

The victims told the county Probation Department that they felt violated by Castillo, and that she “masqueraded as one person and behaved like a criminal. The only difference was her costume.  She wore expensive Pilates pants instead of a ski mask.”

Castillo will return to court on April 20 for sentencing. In addition to the jail time and restitution, she will be placed on probation for four years.

“It is particularly reprehensible that the elderly victims were taken advantage of by someone that they trusted, befriended and allowed into their home,” District Attorney Dudley stated. “Criminals can be total strangers or trusted acquaintances. It is important that we do all we can to protect the vulnerable members of our community”. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 