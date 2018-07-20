Pianist Bryan Tari to Perform ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Superman’ Medleys at Lobero

Maestro and virtuoso pianist Bryan Tari is back by popular demand to perform his own arrangements of Star Wars themes and the Superman Suite at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at the Lobero Theatre.

The performance will cover a variety of styles and genres from classical showpieces to early jazz standards, original Fiesta compositions by Tari, and ending with favorite cinema themes from Star Wars and Superman by John Williams.

On Nov. 4, 2017, Tari performed his Star Wars Piano Fantasy Medley to a standing ovation at the historic Lobero Theatre along with a glowing review in Bravo California Magazine.

As a young, classically trained pianist, Tari opened the 1984 Olympics playing Rhapsody in Blue. Tari went on to become a performer and recording artist as a pianist. He also arranges film scores like Star Wars for stage concerts.

Additionally, because of his love of Santa Barbara, he has composed and will play selections from his newest album of Fiesta Suites.

Tickets are $75, $50 and $25 for selected seating for students and seniors. VIP tickets are $125 and include preferred seating and a reception with Tari and musical friends. All tickets may be purchased through the Lobero Theatre website by clicking here. The Lobero is located at 33 E. Canon Perdido St.