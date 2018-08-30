Pianist Ji to Open Chamber On Mountain Season

Chamber On The Mountain presents pianist, Ji, in the opening concert of its sixth season, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Logan House, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road in Upper Ojai, adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts.

Audience members are invited to stay and meet the artist at a reception following the performance.

The program will include: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland BWV 659 – Bach/Busoni; La Valse – Ravel

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme BWV 645 — Bach/Busoni; Andante Spianato et Grande Polonaise Op. 22 — Chopin; 4'33" – Cage; Le mal du pays from Années de Pèlerinage — Liszt; Arabesque — Schumann.

Ji came to international attention before a televised audience of millions in the highly unconventional Android commercial that premiered during the 2016 Grammy Awards.

His performance of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata“ on dual pianos was so compelling that People Magazine called Ji "the real star of the Grammys."

The Juilliard-trained pianist is a musician for the 21st century. Ji is the youngest musician ever to win the New York Philharmonic Young Artists Competition at just 10 years of age.

Ji went on to claim the First Prize in the 2012 Young Concert Artists International Auditions.

Tickets are $25 at www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com. For more information, visit www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com.

— Christine Gregory for Chamber On The Mountain.