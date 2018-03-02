Pianist Romanovsky to Perform With Santa Barbara Symphony

Ukrainian piano virtuoso Alexander Romanovsky will perform Franz Liszt’s first piano concerto with the Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, on Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25.

Also featuring The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Benjamin Britten’s symphonic tutorial, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, the concerts will take place at 8 p.m. March 24 and 3 p.m. March 25 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Tickets prices start at $29 and can be bought online at www.granadasb.org, or by calling 899-2222.

Though composed for use in a children’s educational film, Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra has delighted audiences of all ages since its premiere in 1946.

Soprano Deborah Bertling, who has performed with Opera Santa Barbara and Opera San Luis Obispo, will serve as narrator for the Santa Barbara Symphony’s performances.

“This is a fantastic program that will appeal to audience members of all stripes,” said Kabaretti, now in his 12th season as the Santa Barbara Symphony’s music director.

“The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra is normally done for kids, but Santa Barbara is young at heart, so I thought it would be a great fit," Kabaretti, said.

"Our stellar guest pianist is more than up to the challenge of Liszt’s demanding Concerto No. 1, and I can’t wait to hear him interact with our orchestra. And a performance of Tchaikovsky Fifth Symphony is always an event not to be missed,” he said.

Described as “a dramatist and poet of lyrical charm” (Classic FM), Romanovsky won first prize at the prestigious Busoni Competition in Italy at age 17 and has since appeared with major orchestras throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Recent highlights include performances at Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow, Teatro Olimpico in Rome, and Tokyo’s Kioi Hall.

He has released five critically acclaimed albums on the Decca label, including a recording of Rachmaninoff’s "Études-Tableaux, Op. 39," and "Variations on a Theme of Corelli," hailed as “a remarkable achievement” by The New York Times.

Romanovsky has served as artistic director of the Vladimir Krainev Moscow International Piano Competition since 2014.



The concerts on March 24-25 are supported by the Samarkand.

Complete season program information for the Santa Barbara Symphony is at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.