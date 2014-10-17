Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Piano Riviera Lounge Plays a New Tune for Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene

By Sydney Gardner for Piano Riviera Lounge | October 17, 2014 | 1:54 p.m.

The downtown Santa Barbara restaurant scene is swooning with the opening of Piano Riviera Lounge, reviving a prime spot across from the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse and Sunken Gardens.

The dynamic duo comprised of Stephen Goularte and Fabrice Allain, two local tastemakers and seasoned veterans in the hospitality and entertainment industry, are just the right recipe to make this iconic restaurant location a favorite among the Santa Barbara food, music and cultural scene.

“I feel very fortunate to partner with Stephen and Fabrice who understand the Santa Barbara culture and community, and see the extraordinary opportunity to integrate our casual culinary approach to good food and drinks into the experience,” said Michael Ganz, owner of Piano Riviera Lounge. “They have created the perfect fusion of food, music, art and culture, and we’re excited to share it with everyone.”

The Food

Under the culinary direction of Chef and General Manager Stephen Goularte, whose passion and palate is inspired by casual Riviera cuisine (French, Italian, Spain and California), the menu features local farmer’s market fresh cuisine and seasonal favorites. The menu is inspired by the casual, fresh culture of the Rivieras and in addition to main entrees, a large selection of small plates are designed to be shared amongst friends, or romantic dinners on the patio terrace.

At Piano Riviera Lounge, Goularte pours his heart and soul into the dishes and has created a great selection of vegetarian options, seafood specials and wide variety of wood-fired pizzas. The bar has an extensive beer and wine list featuring local favorites and prime picks from France and Italy, along with handcrafted, fresh fruit Soju cocktails and Sangrias. The synergy of the menu is perfect bistro fare to toast a sunny afternoon lunch, festive happy hour, or cozy dinners with friends and loved ones.

The Arts

Santa Barbara music and art aficionado Fabrice Allain has set the stage with a rhythmic blend of local music talent to compliment the pulsating sounds of world music. The baby grand piano is the highlight, and depending on the day, you will be toe tapping to the tunes of a solo pianist, an 8 piece jazz band, or DJ onstage. The cabaret style entertainment creates the ambiance one would find at a dinner party amongst friends or sitting at a sidewalk bistro in the South of France. Guests can look forward to weekly thematic entertainment that features a specific style of music that will fuse into a fun filled evening for all. There will also be monthly art showcases featuring local artists from Santa Barbara’s creatively diverse community.

About Piano Riviera Lounge

Piano Riviera Lounge celebrates Riviera style bistro cuisine complimented by a vibrant collection of local art and lively entertainment. Piano Riviera Lounge, at 129 E. Anapamu St., is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catering services available upon request.

Click here for more information about Piano Riviera Lounge, or call 805.882.0050.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Piano Riviera Lounge.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 