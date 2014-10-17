Piano Riviera Lounge Plays a New Tune for Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene

The downtown Santa Barbara restaurant scene is swooning with the opening of Piano Riviera Lounge, reviving a prime spot across from the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse and Sunken Gardens.

The dynamic duo comprised of Stephen Goularte and Fabrice Allain, two local tastemakers and seasoned veterans in the hospitality and entertainment industry, are just the right recipe to make this iconic restaurant location a favorite among the Santa Barbara food, music and cultural scene.

“I feel very fortunate to partner with Stephen and Fabrice who understand the Santa Barbara culture and community, and see the extraordinary opportunity to integrate our casual culinary approach to good food and drinks into the experience,” said Michael Ganz, owner of Piano Riviera Lounge. “They have created the perfect fusion of food, music, art and culture, and we’re excited to share it with everyone.”

The Food

Under the culinary direction of Chef and General Manager Stephen Goularte, whose passion and palate is inspired by casual Riviera cuisine (French, Italian, Spain and California), the menu features local farmer’s market fresh cuisine and seasonal favorites. The menu is inspired by the casual, fresh culture of the Rivieras and in addition to main entrees, a large selection of small plates are designed to be shared amongst friends, or romantic dinners on the patio terrace.

At Piano Riviera Lounge, Goularte pours his heart and soul into the dishes and has created a great selection of vegetarian options, seafood specials and wide variety of wood-fired pizzas. The bar has an extensive beer and wine list featuring local favorites and prime picks from France and Italy, along with handcrafted, fresh fruit Soju cocktails and Sangrias. The synergy of the menu is perfect bistro fare to toast a sunny afternoon lunch, festive happy hour, or cozy dinners with friends and loved ones.

The Arts

Santa Barbara music and art aficionado Fabrice Allain has set the stage with a rhythmic blend of local music talent to compliment the pulsating sounds of world music. The baby grand piano is the highlight, and depending on the day, you will be toe tapping to the tunes of a solo pianist, an 8 piece jazz band, or DJ onstage. The cabaret style entertainment creates the ambiance one would find at a dinner party amongst friends or sitting at a sidewalk bistro in the South of France. Guests can look forward to weekly thematic entertainment that features a specific style of music that will fuse into a fun filled evening for all. There will also be monthly art showcases featuring local artists from Santa Barbara’s creatively diverse community.

About Piano Riviera Lounge

Piano Riviera Lounge celebrates Riviera style bistro cuisine complimented by a vibrant collection of local art and lively entertainment. Piano Riviera Lounge, at 129 E. Anapamu St., is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catering services available upon request.

Click here for more information about Piano Riviera Lounge, or call 805.882.0050.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Piano Riviera Lounge.