Pianos to Jazz Up State Street

By Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture | September 19, 2018 | 10:40 a.m.
Pianos on State runs Oct. 2-24.
Pianos on State runs Oct. 2-24. (Art Fisher)

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture and Pianos on State have announced the artists and organizations selected to participate in Pianos on State 2018.

In its ninth year, the interactive musical exhibition in downtown Santa Barbara will run Oct. 2-24. The pianos are painted by Santa Barbara-based artists and will be available for community exploration, impromptu play, and group performances.

Artists are chosen through a competitive submission process. This year’s panel received a record number of submissions.

The selected artists include: Aviel Hyman, Mahina Martinson, Ariana Meyers, Jack Mohr, Amanda Phillips, Melody Rose, Sheryl Schroeder, Lanny Sherwin and Richard Stokes.

Community partners working with local students and artists to design pianos include: Art From Scrap, the Santa Barbara Public Library Central Branch, The Arts Fund and Youth Interactive.

Helmed by the Santa Barbara Bowl, the program represents a collaboration designed to provide arts exposure for residents and visitors of all ages.

“The pianos are a beloved tradition that enhances the cultural vibrancy of Santa Barbara and the downtown corridor,” said Kai Tepper, Santa Barbara Bowl education outreach program manager.

“It is a way to engage the community by inviting participants of all ages and backgrounds to experience performing arts in a public space,” Tepper said.

Additional producing partners include the city of Santa Barbara, Office of Arts and Culture, The Arts Fund, Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, Downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and New Noise SB. Numerous local sponsors and businesses also help underwrite costs.

Pianos on State exhibits in tandem with Arts and Humanities Month, recognized by the city of Santa Barbara each October. The pianos are placed on designated art pads established by the city to host public sculpture.

An opening celebration is scheduled 5-8 p.m. on First Thursday, Oct. 4, as artists traverse the pianos and the Piano Boys perform a free community concert at the library’s piano at State and Anapamu streets. More information is at sbac.ca.gov.

— Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.

 

