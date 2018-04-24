Pickup Driver Injured, Arrested After Rollover Crash

A Southern California man suffered major injuries Sunday when his pick-up truck overturned on Highway 101 west of Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mark J. Oostdam, 21, of San Jacinto was southbound near Tajiguas Road shortly after 11 a.m. when he allowed his 2007 Ford F-150 to drift into the center median, said Officer James Richards.

The truck overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Oostdam suffered major head and neck injuries, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Oostdam subsequently was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Richards said.

