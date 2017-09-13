Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:01 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Attorney to Head State Bar Committee

By Lisa Meares for Seed Mackall LLP | September 13, 2017 | 11:09 a.m.
Evan Pickering Click to view larger
Evan Pickering

Santa Barbara corporate attorney Evan Pickering of Seed Mackall LLP in Santa Barbara, has been appointed co-chair of the corporations committee of the California State Bar.

The committee is part of the Business Law Section of the State Bar, which has more than 8,000 members and aims to further the practice of law in California through legislative initiatives and educational programs. Jerry Yen, with the office of the California Attorney General, will co-chair.

Pickering is entering the third year of his tenure with the statewide committee, on which he is the Central Coast’s sole representative. Prior to being selected to head the committee, he served as its secretary.

As co-chair, Pickering will manage and direct the committee and the other corporate attorneys who serve as officers and members.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this committee,” he said.

“We have a very exciting year ahead of us, as the committee is working on three separate amendments to the California Corporations Code, a securities law and corporate formation practice guide, and a number of bulletins, webinars, and other resources that will be made available to business attorneys throughout California,” he said.

Pickering’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, technology transactions, and corporate and limited liability company governance. Pickering began his legal career with major international law firms.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Seed Mackall is a business law firm that provides its clients representation in complex transactions and litigation.

— Lisa Meares for Seed Mackall LLP.

 
