Pickle Room to Celebrate Chinese New Year with Art Exhibit, Call for Artists

The Pickle Room, 126 E. Canon Perdido, is the newest vintage cocktail lounge on the scene in downtown Santa Barbara, and it’s getting ready for a sentimental journey into the past with an exhibition of paintings done by local artists using the landmark Chinese restaurant Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947-2006) as the subject.

The owners of the Pickle Room, Bob and Clay Lovejoy, want to honor the longtime legacy of the Chung family as well as the neighborhood, which was once a bustling Chinatown. Join us from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, for the opening of the exhibit and reception to meet the artists. The exhibit will be up through March 15. On the Chinese calendar, the Year of the Horse is 4711.

If you have a painting or know an artist who has one, please get your work to Maureen “Mo” McFadden, media representative for the Pickle Room by Jan. 21. Send an e-file of the art to her at [email protected]. If you can’t send an e-file, drop off a photo of your art at Three Pickles deli next door to the Pickle Room, between 2 and 3:30 p.m. (Please note the time is after lunch rush. Art that comes in at other times will not be considered). Include your name, phone number and email information so we can get back to you.

Included in the mix already are Gary Chafe’s painting of Jimmy’s (seen on the T-shirt currently for sale and included nearby) along with John Klippenstein’s watercolor and Augie Ortiz’s commissioned work — all hanging in the bar now, along with Judith Geiger’s silk painting from the 1990s from a private collection. Paintings should be no larger than 36 inches by 36 inches.

The owners will select up to a dozen paintings to be hung in the bar from Chinese New Year, Jan. 31, through March 15.

The Pickle Room, 126 E. Canon Perdido, is open from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Click here for more information, or call 805.965.1015.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Pickle Room.