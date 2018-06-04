Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:15 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Pickle Room to Celebrate Chinese New Year with Art Exhibit, Call for Artists

By Maureen McFadden for the Pickle Room | January 12, 2014 | 4:45 p.m.

The Pickle Room, 126 E. Canon Perdido, is the newest vintage cocktail lounge on the scene in downtown Santa Barbara, and it’s getting ready for a sentimental journey into the past with an exhibition of paintings done by local artists using the landmark Chinese restaurant Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947-2006) as the subject.

The owners of the Pickle Room, Bob and Clay Lovejoy, want to honor the longtime legacy of the Chung family as well as the neighborhood, which was once a bustling Chinatown. Join us from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, for the opening of the exhibit and reception to meet the artists. The exhibit will be up through March 15. On the Chinese calendar, the Year of the Horse is 4711.

If you have a painting or know an artist who has one, please get your work to Maureen “Mo” McFadden, media representative for the Pickle Room by Jan. 21. Send an e-file of the art to her at [email protected]. If you can’t send an e-file, drop off a photo of your art at Three Pickles deli next door to the Pickle Room, between 2 and 3:30 p.m. (Please note the time is after lunch rush. Art that comes in at other times will not be considered). Include your name, phone number and email information so we can get back to you.

Included in the mix already are Gary Chafe’s painting of Jimmy’s (seen on the T-shirt currently for sale and included nearby) along with John Klippenstein’s watercolor and Augie Ortiz’s commissioned work — all hanging in the bar now, along with Judith Geiger’s silk painting from the 1990s from a private collection. Paintings should be no larger than 36 inches by 36 inches.

The owners will select up to a dozen paintings to be hung in the bar from Chinese New Year, Jan. 31, through March 15.

The Pickle Room, 126 E. Canon Perdido, is open from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Click here for more information, or call 805.965.1015.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Pickle Room.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 