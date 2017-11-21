Pickup Driver Sustains Minor Injuries in Highway 101 Crash West of Goleta

A driver suffered minor injuries Tuesday when his pickup veered off southbound Highway 101 and down an embankment west of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 8 a.m. to the accident scene about a mile west of Winchester Canyon, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni,

The Chevy pickup plowed through thick vegetation and ended up in a grove of trees about 200 feet from the roadway, Zaniboni said.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was slowed after the crash, but the highway remained opened.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

