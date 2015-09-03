Pickup Truck Slams Into Residence in Santa Maria

Advice

Investigators believe medical problem led to accident on North College Drive

The driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on Thursday night and slammed into a residence in the 1300 block of North College Drive, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Danny Rios said.

The adult driver of the truck crashed into the residence at approximately 7:45 p.m., prompting crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department to respond in addition to the Santa Maria police.

The damage to the structure displaced the resident of the home, according to firefighters.

The investigating officer believes a medical issue likely led to the driver losing control of the vehicle, Rios said.

