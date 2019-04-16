Pixel Tracker

Picture Yourself a Docent at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Free recruitment reception set for May 8

Art Museum docents have the option to research and develop their own tours. (Santa Barbara Museum of Art)
By Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art | April 16, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

For visitors to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), docents are the institution's welcoming faces and informed voices. A volunteer corps of about 65 men and women from all backgrounds, docents support the arts by giving gallery tours to adults and students.

The museum is looking for volunteers to participate in a training program that begins in September. Individuals interested in becoming a docent are encouraged to attend a recruitment reception 3-5 p.m. May 8, or Aug. 21, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

SBMA docents are also essential in integrating the art experience into the local student community, as many visit area classrooms to prepare students for upcoming museum visits.

Depending on individual interest, docents research and develop their own tours and can opt to be on teams specializing in the museum’s permanent collection or various themes or special exhibitions.

Benefits of being a docent include attending bimonthly lectures by museum curators and visiting scholars, participating in off-site activities such as visiting other museums or other social events, and meeting others with a passion for art.

The training course for provisional docents includes a full general course in art history, skill development in public speaking, research, and effective techniques for touring.
 
For more information on becoming a docent or to attend one of the recruitment receptions, contact Rachael Krieps, manager of docent and school programs, 805-884-6441 or [email protected]ma.net. Applications are accepted year round with classes running September through early June.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 

