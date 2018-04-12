Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:11 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Picture Yourself Winning Earth Month Selfie Contest

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | April 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites the community to celebrate Earth Month by participating in the Meet Me at the Park Selfie Contest throughout April.

The winner will be chosen on Tuesday, May 1, and will receive a basket filled with Recreation and Parks Department swag.

To enter the contest, take a selfie at your favorite local city park and share it on social media with the hashtag #CSMRPD.

Participants can have multiple entries by sharing selfies at different local parks. To qualify for multiple entries, tag each park visited.

Meet Me at the Park is a national Earth Month campaign designed to help fund local park improvement projects across the country with the help of the National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Company.

The campaign encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives, and equitable access to parks and public space.

Santa Maria has 27 city parks including more than 234 acres of grass, trees and play fields, and maintains the 1,774-acre Los Flores Ranch Park eight miles south of the city.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

