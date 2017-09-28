Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Piecing Together Santa Barbara History One Tile at a Time

Metting scheduled for start of long-term mosaic project

Sample of mosaic artwork that tells a story.
By Robin Elander for Mosaic Project Community Partners | September 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Lead artist Betsy Gallery of Elizabeth Gallery Mosaics and project manager Robin Elander of Global Good Impact are starting the community outreach and design phase of a project to build a 50-foot timeline mosaic of Santa Barbara's history.

A community partners meeting is planned for 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St.

The project is modeled after London's Queentithe Dock Mosaic, which Gallery learned about earlier this year.  

"We are seeking community participation from residents, businesses and local organizations to tell Santa Barbara's story from an environmental, anthropological, business and cultural perspective," Gallery said.

"When the design phase is complete, we will also have classes where residents can join and actively learn to make a mosaic," she said.

The project will take between two and three years from design to completion.

"We are excited to get started," Elander said.

Also, an informal wine and cheese reception to discuss the project is planned from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Menelli Trading Co., 1080 Coast Village Road.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SBTimelineMosaic/.

A certificate design course on large-scale public mosaics is planned for Dec. 1-3 at the Menelli Trading Co. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/certificate-design-course-for-large-scale-public-mosaics-tickets-37049041681.

— Robin Elander for Mosaic Project Community Partners.

 
