Pierce O’Donnell Scores 35 in Wild 91-82 Laguna Blanca Playoff Triumph

Boys Basketball

Pierce O'Donnell poured in 35 points, and a full-court pressing Laguna Blanca raced to a 91-82 victory over Santa Monica New Roads in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5A boys basketball playoff opener on Wednesday night at Merovick Gym.

The game was played at an up-tempo pace from the opening tip-off. O'Donnell scored 17 points in the first quarter as the Owls took a 23-16 lead.

O'Donnell and Sage Pickering led the way in the second quarter, scoring 11 and 8 points, respectively.

Laguna Blanca forced several turnovers with its press, resulting in quick and easy scores. The Owls expanded their lead to 56-40 at halftime.

Laguna Blanca built its lead to 20 points, 72-52, but New Roads mounted a comeback with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 12, 72-60, going into the final quarter.

New Roads got as close as eight points, 88-80, before Laguna Blanca sealed the win with free throws.

Atty Roddick scored 24 points and Pickering added 13 for the Owls (12-8), who travel to No. 3 seed Capistrano Valley Christian for the second round on Friday night. Alonzo Morgan had 27 points for New Roads.

