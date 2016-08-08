Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Names Peter Jordano Honorary Chairman of Wings of Honor Group

Military

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation has welcomed Peter Jordano as Honorary Chairman of the Wings of Honor Committee. He brings his years of experience in the business sector as well as service in the Marine Corps to the committee.

Jordano is the CEO of Jordano’s Inc., the tri-counties’ largest distributor of food, beverages and restaurant equipment.

He is also a former Marine 1st lieutenant, having served from 1956-59. His first involvement with the Marine Corps was more than 70 years ago when he served as a batboy for the Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara baseball team in 1943.

“The Marine Corps was a critical part of my life, and the Marine Corps Air Station, Santa Barbara was a wonderful part of my childhood,” said Jordano. “I’m a big fan of building the remarkable Wings of Honor memorial at the Santa Barbara Airport to honor veterans, and I feel privileged to participate in getting it built.”

The Wings of Honor, a 10-ton glass wing structure, will be a world-class tribute to all the Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and civilian employees who served at the Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara during World War II, which was located where Santa Barbara Airport exists today.

“The sculpture will be a technological marvel unlike anything else in the world — an exceptional, inspirational work of art masterfully designed to be a ‘wow’ for all who walk beneath its wings,” said Jordano. “Additionally, it will serve to educate future generations about a major turning point in American history, when the United States first became the number one world power that it is today.”

Wings of Honor is one of the many ways that the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation supports and honors veterans. To learn more about the sculpture or to make a donation to the project, visit www.wingsofhonorsantabarbara.org.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.