Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Welcomes Jon L. Parra as New Board Member

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation welcomes retired Army Master Sgt. Jon L. Parra to its board of directors.

Parra brings 20 years of experience in the Army with numerous years in leadership roles, extensive course training and multiple recognitions.

Parra was born in Los Angeles and enlisted in the Army in 1993. His military education includes a variety of courses spanning from primary leadership development, basic noncommissioned office to master gunner and advanced airborne school - jumpmaster.

He was honored with numerous accolades during his time of service, including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

Upon Parra’s retirement from the Army in 2013, he served as the inaugural Veterans Service Coordinator at the UC Santa Barbara Veterans Resource Center.

He is a co-founder of SBTactical, a company which offers active shooter training equipment for law enforcement.

A Goleta resident, he and his wife, Yuliya, have two children, Keana and Daniel.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.