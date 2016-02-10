Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) welcomes new board members Michael Maloco. Joe Danely and Roger Dunham to the board of directors.

Maloco has previously organized PCVF Veterans Weekend fly-overs. He brings his service in the Air Force and experience in his self-run medical manufacturing business to PCVF.

Maloco was born in Scotland and immigrated to the US in 1966. He graduated from CSU-Northridge and the College of the U.S. Air Force.

He began serving in the Air Force Auxiliary in 1976 and later attained the rank of Colonel.

Maloco also owned and operated a medical manufacturing business with 360 employees.

Maloco is a passionate pilot who is known by his flying moniker “Viper” and owns a vintage aircraft, a T-34, housed in Camarillo. He assembled the largest flyover for the Veterans Parade finale with more than two dozen planes.

Danely brings years of experience serving in the Army and prior board member experience.

His community service revolves around his passion for planes and automobiles. He was chairman of the Airport Commission after serving as a member for a few years. He has been active in the local chapter of the Experimental Aviation Association since 1979, serving twice as president.

Danely is also a member of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) and a life member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and the UC Santa Barbara Alumni Association.

Danely was born in Pennsylvania and raised in southern California. He is a 1963 UCSB and ROTC graduate.

Danely completed his paratrooper training in 1964 and flight school in 1965. He served in the Army during Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, later becoming Captain.

Danely returned to Santa Barbara in 1971 and earned his general contractor’s license. He has developed, built and remodeled residential, multi-family and commercial properties in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Dunham brings his experience in primary and specialty internal medicine and previous PCVF board member experience to the board.

He has also served on the board for Angel Flight West and 14 years on the board of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Dunham began a military education with the U.S. Navy from 1963-66 with an emphasis on submarines. He started in electronics and radar, moved to nuclear power and ultimately to nuclear reactor prototype training.

He later served in the North Pacific and Pearl Harbor from 1966-69. His last post was as chief of the nuclear reactor division onboard the U.S.S. Halibut submarine.

After his service, he studied medicine and graduated from UC Los Angeles School of Medicine in 1976. He was chief of staff at St. Francis Medical Center and worked 10 years as a medical staff representative for the American Medical Association.

