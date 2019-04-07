Pieter Top, Sydney Marr Set Westmont Records at Pomona-Pitzer Invite

Track & Field

Westmont Track and Field competed on the blue track at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday and came away with 24 personal records, seven NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship qualifying marks and two school records.

Junior Pieter Top set a school record in the men's 400 meters, finishing in a time of 47.88 and taking third place. Top was the first collegiate finisher in the race. His mark earned him an automatic qualification to nationals.

Top also claimed an automatic qualification in the men's 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.67 – the seventh fastest performance in Westmont history.

For the third time this season, sophomore Sydney Marr broke the school record in the women's hammer, recording a toss of 54.92 meters (180-2). The mark represents the first time a Westmont athlete has cleared 180 feet. Marr was the top collegiate finisher.

Junior Michael Oldach recorded an automatic qualifying time of 3:51.77 in the 1500 meter run while taking sixth place in the event. It was his fastest time this year. He also had a personal record in the 800 meters of 1:53.90.

Junior Emily Parks posted a personal record 56.84 seconds in the 400 meter dash, which meets the automatic qualification time and moves her into fourth place on the top-10 performer list for the event. Parks finished in fifth place.

Senior Dana Nemitz captured an automatic qualification in the women's pole vault when she cleared 3.70 meters (12-1.5). She placed ninth.

Junior Nadya Wisham finished seventh in the women's triple jump with a mark of 11.40 meters to secure a provisional qualification to nationals.

The Warriors are scheduled to compete again next week when they host Biola in a dual meet.