Piggy Bank Beneft Counts on Donors to Help Kids Impacted by Debris Flow

Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics invites the community to Mingle For The Mud Piggies, a fundraising kids festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday,

Feb. 24, in the Kubisch and Ferris parking lot, 3820 State St., to benefit and support local children affected by the Montecito debris flow.

Admission is free and activities include music by DJ Hecktik, piggy-bank crafts with Art From Scrap, children's play activities with Luna's Jumps, Santa Barbara Zoo, face-painting, and bake sale by Nothing Bundt Cakes and local bakeries.

Inspired by 10-year-old Chloe D., Mud Piggies emerged as a take-action idea to "help kids, help kids on both sides of the mud. Mud Piggies are piggy

banks, filled with change to be delivered to kids impacted by the mud flow," said Eric Greenspan, founder of Mud Angels Inc.

"All the kids in our community are feeling the impact, and each need to give and/or receive. Simply donating a filled piggy bank will help kids that are more fortunate get involved, giving to the kids impacted," he said.

"After seeing so many of our patients and their families affected by the recent tragedies, we knew we had to do something to help," said Dr. Drew

Ferris, organizer of the event.

"This event will be a fun and creative way for the children and parents of our community to lighten our hearts while supporting our local children," he said. "The following sponsors are donating time and resources so that overall we can have a greater impact in helping our community."

Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics, Art From Scrap, Santa Barbara Zoo, Nothing Bundt Cakes, DJ Hecktik, Anna's Bakery, Anderson's Bakery, Luna's Jumps, SB ParentClick, Chooket Bakery, Aurora's Painted Faces, Maria's Face Painting and Girl Scout Troop 50886.

For more information, contact Michelle Restivo, Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics, 687-7417, or [email protected]

— Adrienne Sciacca for Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics.