Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Pilates, Yoga and Cycling Added to Y’s Haley Street Satellite Location

The new yoga class at the YMCA’s Haley Street satellite location is a welcome addition for members. Click to view larger
The new yoga class at the YMCA’s Haley Street satellite location is a welcome addition for members. ((Channel Islands YMCA photo))
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Channel Islands YMCA | August 15, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

 
The Channel Islands YMCA’s Haley Street satellite location has added three new classes to its fitness roster.

Available Monday through Friday, Pilates, yoga and cycling sessions join the nonprofit’s other popular classes, such as Bootcamp, Latin dance and Zumba in serving the community. 

All the Haley Street Youth and Family Center classes are taught by professional, certified instructors and offered in the evenings to maximize attendance.

The focus is on fun, health-centered classes for both youth and adults of all interests and abilities. 
 
The Haley Street Youth and Family Center is located at 701 E. Haley in Santa Barbara.

For class schedules and more information visit www.ciymca.org/hsyc or call Jeanette Mendoza at 805.770.2187.

The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body.

The Santa Barbara branch is located at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara with a satellite location at 701 Haley Street.

Visit the YMCA online at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Channel Islands YMCA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 