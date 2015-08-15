Pilates, Yoga and Cycling Added to Y’s Haley Street Satellite Location

Advice



The Channel Islands YMCA’s Haley Street satellite location has added three new classes to its fitness roster.

Available Monday through Friday, Pilates, yoga and cycling sessions join the nonprofit’s other popular classes, such as Bootcamp, Latin dance and Zumba in serving the community.

All the Haley Street Youth and Family Center classes are taught by professional, certified instructors and offered in the evenings to maximize attendance.

The focus is on fun, health-centered classes for both youth and adults of all interests and abilities.



The Haley Street Youth and Family Center is located at 701 E. Haley in Santa Barbara.

For class schedules and more information visit www.ciymca.org/hsyc or call Jeanette Mendoza at 805.770.2187.

The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body.

The Santa Barbara branch is located at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara with a satellite location at 701 Haley Street.

Visit the YMCA online at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Channel Islands YMCA.