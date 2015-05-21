Pile Driving Operation as Part of Goleta Drainage Project to Begin June 4

A pile driving operation as part of the Goleta Drainage Project will begin Thursday, June 4.

This pile driving operation will continue Monday through Friday for approximately a month period (June 4 through July 3) during the daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who live in the neighborhoods north of Calle Real can expect this work to be noisy. Residents are encouraged to prepare accordingly for this work.

This pile driving operation is part of the Goleta Drainage Project, which will improve the capacity of two large drainage culverts located along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek at Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue. Caltrans is the lead agency for this project, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and support from the City of Goleta.

This project is expected to be completed in early 2016.

All local businesses in the Fairview Shopping Center remain open for business during the project.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.