Pile-driving Scheduled for Highway Interchange

The next phase of the Highway 101/Highway 41 interchange project will include pile driving during the overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 11, 2008 | 9:45 a.m.

ATASCADERO ? The next phase of the Highway 141/ Highway 101                             interchange project will include pile driving during the overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

This work to widen the Highway 41 overcrossing will be noisy, but needs to be done overnight to minimize the impact on traffic.  Highway 41 will also be closed near Highway 101 during the overnight hours.  Motorists may use Curbaril Avenue or Traffic Way as an alternate route to ease congestion through the project area.           
Highway 41 continues to have one lane closed in each direction for the next two years as part of this project.  The northbound on-ramp to the 101 is open for motorists headed westbound on the 41.  The northbound on-ramp to Highwy 101 remains closed to eastbound traffic on Highway 41.



Electronic message boards will be posted to alert the public of this work.  Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 10 minutes.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 Web site at:    www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upslo.htm.

