Your Health
Pilgrim Terrace Seeks Partnerships for Senior Wellness

Santa Barbara facility offers dedicated staff and vibrant community of residents

By Trudi Cooper, Pilgram Terrace Cooperative Homes | January 28, 2011 | 1:42 p.m.

Did you ever want to help someone, but did not have the means to do so effectively? That is the position that Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes Inc. finds itself. As an organization, Pilgrim Terrace is highly motivated to improve the lives of its residents as well as all seniors in Santa Barbara. Unfortunately, money is often required to effectively help others and the community. There are three elements to success: tenacity, talent and being in the right place at the right time. Without all three of these you can spend years in disappointment and frustration.

At Pilgrim Terrace Homes we have the facility, dedicated staff and a community of residents who want to enjoy their senior years and share their facility for education, health, entertainment and wellness with the seniors in Santa Barbara. We boast a 2,400-square-foot facility, complete with an excellent sound system, video, full kitchen and a capacity for 121 people. Many of our residents are in need of stimulus, social interactions and a healthy dose of love. We need your help to continue our important work.

Although Pilgrim Terrace Homes is subsidized by the Housing and Urban Development Department, those funds are earmarked and limited to mortgage, interest and day-to-day cost of operations. Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes Inc. is a 501(c) 3 California nonprofit organization. In 2001, the city of Santa Barbara gave the largest grant to a single property ever awarded to Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes. Through their insight and generosity, the property is considered one of the top 100 properties of its kind in the United States.

We need your help to keep our programs open to all seniors in Santa Barbara. Please visit our property at 649 Pilgrim Terrace Drive in Santa Babara or call 805.682.3618 to learn more about our mission, activities, residents and goals. Donations are needed, welcome, and your visit is equally welcome. If you are an organization or individual offering time, talent or services, we look forward to working with you as well.

— Trudi Cooper represents Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes Inc..

