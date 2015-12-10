Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe Planned for Friday Night

Dancers join the Guadalupe procession on State Street during Saturday’s event.
Dancers join the Guadalupe procession on State Street during Saturday's event.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 10, 2015 | 11:03 a.m.

Hundreds of people walked down State Street Saturday during a Guadalupe procession, the celebration kicking off festivities throughout Santa Barbara in the coming days. 

The weekend’s parade procession from De la Guerra Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Church will be followed up by Friday’s Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Ortega Park. 

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a community event celebrating the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and procession — with Aztec dancers, traditional songs and the image of Guadalupe — from the park to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 227 N. Nopal Street. ​

It is a widely-celebrated event and one of Los Angeles’ oldest Catholic religious traditions. 

Guadalupe Procession Urban Hikers Video from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

Hundreds of people march in the parade carrying the image of Guadalupe to Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Hundreds of people march in the parade carrying the image of Guadalupe to Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Santa Barbara.
