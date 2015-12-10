Santa Barbara Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe Planned for Friday Night

Advice

Hundreds of people walked down State Street Saturday during a Guadalupe procession, the celebration kicking off festivities throughout Santa Barbara in the coming days.

The weekend’s parade procession from De la Guerra Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Church will be followed up by Friday’s Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Ortega Park.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a community event celebrating the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and procession — with Aztec dancers, traditional songs and the image of Guadalupe — from the park to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 227 N. Nopal Street. ​

It is a widely-celebrated event and one of Los Angeles’ oldest Catholic religious traditions.

Guadalupe Procession Urban Hikers Video from Noozhawk on Vimeo.