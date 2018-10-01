Monday, October 1 , 2018, 11:51 am | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
Your Health
Pilot Kent Allebrand Appreciates Innovative Cancer Treatment

Kent Allebrand
(Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | October 1, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.

Before facing cancer himself, Kent Allebrand understood the lengths some go through to get lifesaving care, and that made him even more thankful for his hometown health system.

For a decade and a half, Allebrand served as an Angel Flight West pilot, donating time and resources to collect and fly patients facing dire circumstances hundreds of miles to large academic medical centers.

He also served on the organization’s board and was named “Pilot of the Year” for helping patients from several Western states.

Many of the passengers in his twin-engine Cessna were either fighting cancer or receiving care after an organ donation.

“They were very appreciative of what we did,” he noted.

Toward the end of his Angel Flight service, Allebrand was treated twice for cancer at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The first time, in 2012, his urologist, Dr. Alex Weinstein, used cryoablation — or controlled freezing — to successfully eliminate cancer on Allebrand’s kidney.

Three years later, follow-up revealed an unrelated cancer at the junction of Allebrand’s bladder and a ureter. Because of the tumor’s position, Weinstein referred his patient to Dr. Scott Tobis, a Cottage Robotic Surgery Center-affiliated physician, with the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System.

With minimally invasive robotic procedures, a surgeon works from a control panel to precisely direct the system’s tiny instruments and high-resolution, 3D camera. In this case, Tobis says, the tumor was deep in the pelvis, making the access and visibility provided by da Vinci even more valuable.

“You can drive the camera and instruments right into the area where you need to be,” he said.

Robotic surgery typically results in less blood loss, less pain and faster recovery times for patients than traditional surgery. Allebrand recalls he only spent two nights in the hospital, and within a month was flying again.

“Having access to that machine and the capable hands that worked it so well right here in Santa Barbara at Cottage Hospital was fantastic,” he said. “It was a real blessing.”

