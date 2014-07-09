Pilot Unhurt in Mishap at Santa Ynez Airport

The pilot of a small plane escaped injury Wednesday afternoon in a mishap at the Santa Ynez Airport.

Firefighters responding shortly after 3 p.m. found a single-engine aircraft that had sustained a collapsed nose gear, said Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The pilot, whose name was not released, was able to exit the aircraft without injury, Sadecki said.

No other details on the incident were immediately available.

