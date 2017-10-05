Pilot Uninjured After Plane Loses Power Near Santa Ynez Airport

A single-engine plane landed successfully after losing power during takeoff from the Santa Ynez Airport on Thursday morning.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m., fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The plane crashed into a barbed wire fence, ending up in a field on the west end of the airport, Zaniboni said.

The pilot, the only person on board, walked away from the incident without injuries, Zaniboni added.

The plane had some damage and a small fuel leak, he said.

Plans called for towing the plane back to the airport hangar.

Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified about the incident.

