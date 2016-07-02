Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:41 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Pine Fire Continues to Rage in Ventura County Back Country

Blaze in Sespe Wilderness has charred 1,590 Acres; containment at 0 percent

An aerial view of the Pine Fire, which had burned 1,450 acres in the Sespe Wilderness in the Ventura County back country as of Saturday morning.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:51 p.m. | July 2, 2016 | 10:33 a.m.

Heavy fuels and steep, inaccessible terrain were presenting major challenges on Saturday as firefighters continued to battle a vegetation fire burning in the rugged Ventura County back country.

The fire in the Sespe Wilderness had charred 1,590 acres and was 0 percent contained as of Saturday night, according to Jennifer Gray, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.

The blaze, dubbed the Pine Fire, broke out Thursday morning about 11 miles north of Ojai.

The cause remained under investigation.

“The terrain is making access difficult, and crews and supplies are being helicoptered in,” Gray said. “Crews were able to begin line construction yesterday, and that work will be continuing today.”

Fifty structures were being threatened by the fire, Gray said, although none had been damaged.

More than 370 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

There have been no mandatory evacuations, but voluntary evacuations have been recommended for the Camp Scheideck community, Reyes Creek Campground, and the Grade Valley area including Thorne Meadow and Fish Bowls.

Closures due to the fire include the Pine Mountain Recreational Area at gate 30 on Highway 33, Reyes Creek Campground near Sheideck, Reyes Creek Trailhead, Piedra Blanca Trailhead, Chorro Grande Trailhead, and the Grade Valley Road junction at Lockwood Valley Road.

Because the blaze is burning in a federal wilderness area, special conditions are applied to the firefighting efforts.

“Fire suppression efforts in designated wilderness involve being ‘light on the land’ using minimal impact suppression techniques (MIST),” Gray said. “Natural barriers, wet line and cold trail techniques, minimal power tool use, and no bulldozers are some of the techniques being used.”

Helicopters and tanker planes will continue attacking the fire from the air, Gray said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

