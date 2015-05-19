Pink Floyd Tribute Band Which One’s Pink? Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

The popular Pink Floyd tribute band Which One’s Pink? returns to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11.

Tickets for the show are $20.

Which One’s Pink? has performed throughout the southwestern U.S. since 1997, captivating audiences with remarkably accurate versions of Pink Floyd’s extensive catalogue, including complete performances of classic albums such as “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

In 2013, Which One’s Pink? made their Chumash Casino Resort debut and mesmerized the audience by capturing the essence of the legendary British rock group.

The tribute band formed when musician-turned-lawyer Larry Isenberg began collaborating with fellow Los Angeles-area musicians who shared a common passion for the music of Pink Floyd. Which One’s Pink? takes its name from a famous line in the Pink Floyd song “Have a Cigar,” which was featured on the 1975 release Wish You Were Here.

The band features Isenberg on vocals and keyboards along with Marty Brummer (drums), Nick Feduska (keyboards and guitar), Paul Samarin (guitar), Allen Moreno (guitar) and Scott Richards (bass).

Pink Floyd was a progressive English rock band that achieved critical acclaim and commercial success in the 1970s. The band began to fragment shortly thereafter with David Gilmour leaving the group in 1985, but Pink Floyd continued to record and tour until 1994.

Now, the only way to hear the sounds of this legendary rock band is to catch Which One’s Pink? as they tour the United States.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.