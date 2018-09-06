Pink Lounge Gala a Benefit Occasion for Breast Cancer Resource Center

The Santa Barbara Auto Group will host The Pink Lounge Gala, its annual fundraiser benefiting the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC), 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Santa Barbara Auto Group, 402 S. Hope Ave., will be transformed into The Pink Lounge for the evening, featuring luxury automobiles, experiential cuisine, sophisticated cocktails and entrancing music.

The Pink lounge is a celebratory representation of the supportive environment the BCRC works to offer their clients everyday throughout their journey toward survivorship.

Live auction highlights include food and wine experiences from Belmond El Encanto and Kimpton Canary Hotel, and a Pink Patio Party donated by Bibi Ji, which is noted in Robb Report’s Top New Restaurants To Watch in 2018.



The 2018 Pink Lounge event sponsors include: Revitalash Cosmetics, Union Bank, Santa Barbara Auto Group, Ambient Event Lighting & Design, Duo Catering, and Town & Country Event Rentals.

For details and to buy tickets, Call BCRC, 805-569-9693, or visit www.bcrcpresents.org. General admission tickets are $300 per person, which includes cocktails, wine with dinner, and dancing. RSVP required. Leisure cocktail attire preferred.

The event raises funds for the BCRC, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1997.

The BCRC, at 55 Hitchcock Way, provides educational programs and serves the special support needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, or breast health challenges.

In addition to a free lending library providing resource information, the center hosts community lectures, peer counseling, support groups, and offers integrative therapies and wellness programs, all free to its clients.

The BCRC is funded solely through its fundraising events and devoted donor base.

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center.