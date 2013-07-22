Pink Martini Returning to Santa Barbara for Holiday Concert

The worldly and beguiling Pink Martini returns to Santa Barbara for a special holiday concert!

The 12-piece “little orchestra” from Portland, Ore., will perform with lead singer China Forbes at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. The show is a new addition to presenter UCSB Arts & Lectures’ recently announced 2013-14 season lineup.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday at the Arlington Theatre box office and via Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale at the UCSB Arts & Lectures ticket office at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Beloved chanteuse Forbes — back in Santa Barbara after more than four years — performs with the internationally renowned ensemble, led by effervescent bandleader/pianist Thomas Lauderdale. Influenced by sultry Latin music, swinging jazz, cabaret, cinema scores and more, the fabulously eclectic ensemble will intoxicate you with its polished and glamorous sound.

The band will draw from its best-selling, multi-denominational album Joy to the World, upcoming release Get Happy (due out Sept. 24) and longtime favorites. Get your fill of heady holiday cheer and goodwill toward all, Pink Martini-style!

Tickets to Pink Martini’s concert are $150 for Gold Circle, $35 to $55 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students with a current student ID. Gold Circle tickets include premium seating and a reception. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2013-14 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer/publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.