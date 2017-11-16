Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:33 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Pink Martini Toasts Holidays at Arlington

Americn band draws on Latin, jazz and cabaret influences

Singer China Forbes headlines Pink Martini.
Singer China Forbes headlines Pink Martini. (Photo via UCSB Arts & Lectures)
By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | November 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present a Pink Martini holiday spectacular with singer China Forbes at 8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 2, at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Audience members can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Pink Martini, the globetrotting “little orchestra” that draws inspiration from classic Hollywood musicals and crosses genres to make an eclectic, modern sound.

Forbes will headline the show, performing music from around the world accompanied by the ensemble’s musicianship and infectious joie de vivre. This effervescent group combines Latin music, jazz and cabaret.

On the heels of its ninth studio album release, Je dis oui!, Pink Martini again reveals its formidable talent and wide-ranging influences, “tackled with cosmopolitan sophistication and the playfulness of pop,” reports NPR.

In 1994, in his hometown of Portland, Ore., Thomas Lauderdale was working in politics, thinking one day he'd run for mayor.

Like other eager politicians-in-training, he went to every political fundraiser under the sun, but was dismayed to find the music at these events underwhelming, lackluster, loud and un-neighborly.

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world — crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop — and hoping to appeal to conservatives and liberals alike, he founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.

One year later, Lauderdale called Forbes, a Harvard classmate who was living in New York City, and asked her to join Pink Martini. They began to write songs together.

Their first song “Sympathique” became a sensation in France, was nominated for Song of the Year at France’s Victoires de la Musique Awards and remains a mantra (“Je ne veux pas travailler” or “I don’t want to work”) for striking French workers.
 
“We’re very much an American band, but we spend a lot of time abroad and therefore have the incredible diplomatic opportunity to represent a broader, more inclusive America ... the America which remains the most heterogeneously populated country in the world ... composed of people of every country, every language, every religion,” Lauderdale said.
 
Featuring 12 musicians, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and North and South America.

Pink Martini made its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998 under the direction of Norman Leyden.

Since then, the band has performed with some 50 orchestras worldwide, including Los Angeles Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl, Boston Pops, National Symphony at Kennedy Center, San Francisco Symphony, and BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Pink Martini is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event sponsor is Patricia Gregory, for the Baker Foundation; media sponsor is the Santa Barbara Independent; wine sponsor is Palmina.

Tickets are $40-$60 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students (valid student ID required). A limited quantity of $150 tickets include a post-show holiday party. An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.
 
For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visitwww.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact the Arlington Theatre, 963-4408 orthearlingtontheatre.com.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the support of SAGE Publishing for its major corporate support of the 2017-18 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 