Women Lift Glasses, Open Purses to Fight Heart Disease

Pinot and purses, two of a girl’s best friends, were combined for a fun, philanthropic evening benefitting the American Heart Association’s fight to end heart disease in women.

Pinot and Purses took place this week at Salon U in Santa Barbara. A silent auction featured vintage and new handbags, and jewelry was available for purchase.

The Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourages them to take preventive measures to reduce their risk.

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart healthy life.

On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

For more information, contact Angela Miller Bevan, 963-8862 or [email protected]

— Tamara White for Heart Association/American Stroke Association.