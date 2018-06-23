Pintard Group Names Kate Villar as President, COO

Pintard Group of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the opening of a full service property management division and the naming of Kate Villar as president and COO.

Previously named Pintard Commercial Real Estate, Pintard Group has more than 40 years of experience leasing property, commercial real estate investments, syndication and ground up development with efficiency, honesty and profit. The opening of a property management division has always been on the horizon, however.

“Throughout my career in commercial real estate, I’ve been asked many times to also manage client properties,” said Dave Pintard, CEO of Pintard Group. “To do that, I have always believed I needed a partner with deep knowledge of this coastal market and a proven record as an accomplished property manager.”

Pintard hired Kate Villar as president and COO of Pintard Group. Villar joins the team with more than 20 years of experience in residential, commercial and industrial property management. Most of her career was spent with The Towbes Group, where she served as senior commercial property manager of more than 1.5 million square feet of commercial real estate from Santa Maria to Westlake Village.

“Kate has all the professional attributes you’d want in a property manager,” Pintard said. “She understands commercial real estate, knows how to create additional profitability, has the ability to negotiate lease transactions and fair-market value renewals, knowledge of interior tenant improvements construction and the ability to value engineer ... all of this and she is also customer service minded.”

As a 2012 recipient of the Pacific Coast Business Times 40 under 40 Award, Villar is a well respected leader in the community with a strong set of management skills.

“I am excited to grow this division into the premier property management company in the tri-counties area,” Villar said. “We will offer our clients and their real estate investments concierge customer service while maximizing the profitability of their time and money.”

To accommodate the company’s recent growth, Pintard Group has moved offices to 1114 State St., Suite 214, in La Arcada in downtown Santa Barbara. Click here for more information about Pintard Group, or call 805.895.4071.