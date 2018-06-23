Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:42 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pintard Group Names Kate Villar as President, COO

By Pintard Group | January 9, 2018 | 3:15 p.m.

Pintard Group of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the opening of a full service property management division and the naming of Kate Villar as president and COO.

Kate Villar Click to view larger
Kate Villar (Pintard Group photo)

Previously named Pintard Commercial Real Estate, Pintard Group has more than 40 years of experience leasing property, commercial real estate investments, syndication and ground up development with efficiency, honesty and profit. The opening of a property management division has always been on the horizon, however.

“Throughout my career in commercial real estate, I’ve been asked many times to also manage client properties,” said Dave Pintard, CEO of Pintard Group. “To do that, I have always believed I needed a partner with deep knowledge of this coastal market and a proven record as an accomplished property manager.”

Pintard hired Kate Villar as president and COO of Pintard Group. Villar joins the team with more than 20 years of experience in residential, commercial and industrial property management. Most of her career was spent with The Towbes Group, where she served as senior commercial property manager of more than 1.5 million square feet of commercial real estate from Santa Maria to Westlake Village.

“Kate has all the professional attributes you’d want in a property manager,” Pintard said. “She understands commercial real estate, knows how to create additional profitability, has the ability to negotiate lease transactions and fair-market value renewals, knowledge of interior tenant improvements construction and the ability to value engineer ... all of this and she is also customer service minded.”

As a 2012 recipient of the Pacific Coast Business Times 40 under 40 Award, Villar is a well respected leader in the community with a strong set of management skills.

“I am excited to grow this division into the premier property management company in the tri-counties area,” Villar said. “We will offer our clients and their real estate investments concierge customer service while maximizing the profitability of their time and money.”

To accommodate the company’s recent growth, Pintard Group has moved offices to 1114 State St., Suite 214, in La Arcada in downtown Santa Barbara. Click here for more information about Pintard Group, or call 805.895.4071.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 