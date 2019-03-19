A Shout Out to Winners of County Poetry Out Loud Competition

Ivy Hatter of Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria took first place in the recent regional high school Poetry Out Loud competition, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture and County Arts Commission has announced. First runner-up was Allanah Dizayee from Orcutt Academy High School.

Students from Rockshop Academy performed a concert at the Feb. 13 event.

Hatter won for her recitation of A Locked House by W.D. Snodgrass. She was awarded an all-expense paid trip to represent Santa Barbara County at the California State Finals held in Sacramento on March 10.

Both Hatter and Dizayee are scheduled to accept the county’s National Poetry Month Resolution from the Board of Supervisors on April 9 at the Betteravia Government Administration Center in Santa Maria.

Carol DeCanio Abeles served as accuracy judge for the highly competitive event. Judges selected the winner and runner-up based on level of difficulty, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, physical presence, accuracy, and overall performance.

Enid Osborn, Santa Barbara poet laureate, served as emcee. Judges included Santa Barbara poets laureate emeriti David Starkey and Perie Longo; Allan Hancock English professor Jim Read; and Steve Braff, outreach coordinator for California Poets in the Schools.

The Poetry Out Loud competition, presented in partnership with the California Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn poetry through memorization, performance and competition.

Teachers introduced poetry recitation in the classroom using free, standards-based curriculum materials. Over the past 11 years, Poetry Out Loud has reached more than 3 million students and 45,000 teachers from 10,000 schools nationwide.

A video of the event is available on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

— Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.