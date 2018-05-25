Pioneer High Art Show Takes Trip to Panther Islands

The public is invited to “take a trip to the Panther Islands” during Pioneer Valley High School’s Student Art Show, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30-31 in rooms near the school cafeteria.

The event is free to attend, but patrons must go to the administration office, sign and get an ID badge. Parking is available in visitor spaces by the flag pole.

While visiting Panther Islands, the community can view a collection of work from these small island countries located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii. The fictional coordinates are 30 degrees north and 135 degrees west.

Highlights of the journey include the totem pole of Captain R. Charlie who discovered the Islands, the Butterfly Sanctuary and scale model figures of island people and their houses. The trip also displays holiday traditions, arts and crafts and the mighty Great Dragon Patumy.

Included is the ancient god Jueluel and examples from the mask and puppet theatre traditions, and a meeting with King Procrastination.

Also, on display in the Bodacious Panther Island Museum are artifacts and works that have been showcased throughout Santa Maria during this academic year. The exhibit concludes with selected works of art from the George Karamitsos Grand Gallery and the Industrial Showcase.

For more information call 922-1305 ext. 5312.

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.