Pioneer High Hiking Club Spends Night on Wild Side

The Pioneer Valley High School Trailblazer Hiking Club took “the road less traveled” during a recent overnight camping trip to Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande.

In the local wilderness, 10 seniors and four juniors participated in games, hiking, swimming, and even experienced excitement from wildlife with three bear sightings, said club advisor Jennifer Ogren.

For many who had never been camping, the excursion was their first night in the mountains. Throughout the year, the club took day hikes and participated in fundraisers.

“It was my second time camping and it was the best,” said club treasurer Ana Banuelos. “I really needed the trip. It was a great way to destress and get away for a while. The trip made us all get really close with each other. It was the highlight of my junior year.”

“Our trip to Lopez Lake is one I won’t forget,” said senior Miguel Morales. “I have camped many times, but this one was the best one. The ones who made it were my best friends and fellow classmates. It was the best and final trip of my senior year. “

Club advisers include: Jennifer Ogren, Kristina Sewell, Teresa Barahona and Codee Crenshaw. The club was joined by PVHS English teacher Jay Craddock.

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.