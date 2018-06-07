Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:13 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Pioneer High Hiking Club Spends Night on Wild Side

By Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | June 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Pioneer Valley High School Trailblazer Hiking Club took “the road less traveled” during a recent overnight camping trip to Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande.

In the local wilderness, 10 seniors and four juniors participated in games, hiking, swimming, and even experienced excitement from wildlife with three bear sightings, said club advisor Jennifer Ogren.

For many who had never been camping, the excursion was their first night in the mountains. Throughout the year, the club took day hikes and participated in fundraisers.

“It was my second time camping and it was the best,” said club treasurer Ana Banuelos. “I really needed the trip. It was a great way to destress and get away for a while. The trip made us all get really close with each other. It was the highlight of my junior year.”

“Our trip to Lopez Lake is one I won’t forget,” said senior Miguel Morales. “I have camped many times, but this one was the best one. The ones who made it were my best friends and fellow classmates. It was the best and final trip of my senior year. “

Club advisers include: Jennifer Ogren, Kristina Sewell, Teresa Barahona and Codee Crenshaw. The club was joined by PVHS English teacher Jay Craddock.

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 