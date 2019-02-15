Pioneer Valley High FFA Speakers Move to Next Level

Students had to be ready to speak on 20 agricultural issues

Thirteen representatives of the Pioneer Valley FFA will move on to the Regional Speaking Finals on March 22, to compete and qualify for the state finals competition after another successful showing at the Sectional Public Speaking Competition in Arroyo Grande.

Junior Marina Cuevas was the regional qualifier of the Job Interview Competition. Cuevas filled out an application, submitted her resume and cover letter for a mock job in the field of administrative assistance, and interviewed with a panel of judges where she exceled and won.

Sophomores Marissa Arias and Marc Cabeliza were section and reserve champions as they continued their successful career with the impromptu contest. Only four individuals move on, and Pioneer Valley FFA will have the top two from its section consisting of seven high schools in its area.

These students were able to take an unknown question, quotation and agriculture-related word and instantly give a two-minute speech on its importance and application to agriculture and their lives.

Junior Sergio Arias will represent Pioneer Valley at regionals for his showing in the extemporaneous public speaking contest.

Their ability to research and prepare for 20 different agriculture-related issues is one of the most challenging obstacles. Students randomly draw one topic, are given 20 minutes to prepare, then deliver a four to six minute speech.

When their speeches are completed, they answer a variety of questions demonstrating their knowledge for the topic and their potential solution.

Freshmen Elizabeth Pantoja, Elizabeth Beebe, Yesenia Aleman were finalists for the Creed Speaking Competition. Along with Araceli Flores, Roberto Perez and Arely Duran, they will be competing at regionals. Pantoja was reserve champion Creed speaker.

Aleman and Beebe were fourth and sixth respectfully.

Pioneer Valley had 27 students competing in the Sectional Public Speaking contests where they earned the most regional speaking qualifiers in the district again. This is a continued goal the Agriculture Leadership class at Pioneer Valley High had set out to accomplish this year for the chapter.

The students at section and moving on to regions were coached and supported by ag teachers Hector Guerra, Tyler Dickinson and Alexandrea Guerra.

“Initiate, Conquer, Empower. The theme of the 2018-19 Chapter Officers was developed over the summer at our retreat,” said agriculture instructor and FFA advisor Gabriel Ponce.

“These words are the standard for what they try to do within our FFA students at Pioneer Valley High School,” he said. “They want to initiate and engage students to take advantage of the leadership opportunities available.

“They want to conquer their fears, abilities, and challenges that they face within all areas of their agriculture education. Finally, they want to empower others by their successes showing them that hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence is not an accident but a habit. ”

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.